Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.58 Billion Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508,650 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,576,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 409.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,863 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

