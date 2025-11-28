Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $151.34 Million Stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574,976 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $151,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1,895.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2,065.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of FENI stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.