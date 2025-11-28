Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $124 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $123,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $474.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $484.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

