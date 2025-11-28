Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 46,042 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,042 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $166,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,264,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,809,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,290,000 after acquiring an additional 239,192 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,759,000 after acquiring an additional 98,460 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $176.47 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average of $169.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

