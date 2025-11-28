Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 74,175 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,175 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $311,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $2,171,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $221.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.79 and its 200-day moving average is $209.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $222.26.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

