Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 464,869 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,612,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,869 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $183,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.4%

BATS:JMST opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

