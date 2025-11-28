Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

