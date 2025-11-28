Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires New Position in Aon plc $AON

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at $2,464,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AON by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in AON by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 125,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in AON by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON opened at $353.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.56.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

