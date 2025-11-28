Norges Bank Invests $1.89 Billion in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,463,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,585,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $604,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,189 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $155.14 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $167.15. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average of $114.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

