Norges Bank Invests $1.48 Billion in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,927,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,836,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3%

PNC opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.