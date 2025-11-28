Norges Bank Buys Shares of 6,207,018 American Tower Corporation $AMT

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,207,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in American Tower by 141.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.9% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC cut their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.44.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE AMT opened at $181.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.93. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

