Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Nordea Bank AB (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.7450, with a volume of 32595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Nordea Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded Nordea Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Nordea Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.42%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank AB will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

