NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 217,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for 1.7% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 76.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP opened at $28.24 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 0.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -173.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $33.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

