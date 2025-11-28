NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $493,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.