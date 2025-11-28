Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,217.95 and traded as low as GBX 1,000. Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,001.83, with a volume of 33,899 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NICL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 price target on shares of Nichols in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 target price on shares of Nichols in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,560.

The firm has a market cap of £366.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,217.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Established in 1908, Nichols operates within the resilient soft drinks category and owns or licenses several brands. Nichols is geographically and operationally diversified, operating across three routes to market of UK Packaged, International Packaged and Out of Home.

In the UK, Nichols operates across five soft drinks sub-categories: squash, flavoured carbonates, fruit drinks, energy and flavoured water.

