Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 1.2% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Newmont by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 4.9%

Newmont stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.