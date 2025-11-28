NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $15.8210. 129,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 251,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NeuroPace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $547.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 136.60% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. NeuroPace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeuroPace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 66,574 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 12.6% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 145,665 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 511,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 1st quarter worth $9,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

