Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Ferrovial SE $FER

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Ferrovial worth $41,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,386,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,444,000 after purchasing an additional 472,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,957,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,584,000 after buying an additional 601,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Ferrovial by 43.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,636,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth $498,625,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,546,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,178,000 after acquiring an additional 70,197 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FER opened at $65.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.4769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FER shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

