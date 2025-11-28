Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 55,318 Shares of MKS Inc. $MKSI

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,318 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.81% of MKS worth $187,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MKS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in MKS in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in MKS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MKS by 25.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in MKS by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MKSI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MKS from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on MKS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,230. This represents a 24.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,410.55. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $716,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MKS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $152.02 on Friday. MKS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

