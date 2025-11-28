Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 37,841 Shares of WEX Inc. $WEX

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of WEX worth $35,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 399.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 168,558 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. boosted its stake in WEX by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $400,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,816.75. This trade represents a 14.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $191.43.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.14. WEX had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

