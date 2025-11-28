Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 315,763 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,763 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Aramark worth $62,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 27.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 619,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 242,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

Aramark Increases Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Baird R W upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on Aramark in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aramark

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.