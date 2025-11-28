Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 31,266 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,266 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.22% of Intuit worth $481,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,268,830,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 9.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.20.

Intuit Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of INTU opened at $629.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $664.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

