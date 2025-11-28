Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $166.26 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,696 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.26% of Workday worth $166,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Workday by 636.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Workday by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,404,000 after purchasing an additional 515,529 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 651,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,246,461.99. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,189,026.16. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $215.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.