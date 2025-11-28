Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $156.25 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc $KAI

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,979 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.18% of Kadant worth $156,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,961,000 after buying an additional 114,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kadant by 54.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,928,000 after acquiring an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,490,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $405,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,715.76. This trade represents a 31.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $186,570.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,544.31. The trade was a 37.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI opened at $278.40 on Friday. Kadant Inc has a 12-month low of $244.87 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $271.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.96%.Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kadant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.00.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

