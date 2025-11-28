Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 258.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,587 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DoorDash worth $82,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $7,200,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 86.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 34.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $8,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,476,418.20. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total value of $56,539,896.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 232,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. This represents a 55.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 756,834 shares of company stock valued at $174,539,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DASH opened at $195.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.40 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on DoorDash from $330.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.