Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353,814 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.56% of ATI worth $67,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ATI by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in ATI by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 0.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 3.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ATI opened at $100.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $1,816,408.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,403,101.16. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $1,031,850.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 98,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,582.80. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 183,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,123 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ATI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

