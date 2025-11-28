Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,771 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Carvana worth $88,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,764,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,035,000 after purchasing an additional 229,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 11.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,301,000 after buying an additional 221,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $259,468,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 1.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:CVNA opened at $358.04 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $413.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.03, for a total transaction of $3,250,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 104,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,114,498.74. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 116,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,864,775. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,452 shares of company stock valued at $129,993,132. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.