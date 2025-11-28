Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.94 and last traded at $107.47. 15,011,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 39,911,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.14.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $127.50 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete upped their price target on Netflix from $83.30 to $108.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56. The company has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $5.18. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 26,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,734.41. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,213,646.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,669.44. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,529,960 shares of company stock valued at $175,427,521. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $683,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $276,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 69,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $82,970,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

