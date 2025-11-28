Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

NSRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nestle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

Get Nestle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSRGY

Nestle Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestle

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71. Nestle has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Nestle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Nestle by 175.1% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nestle by 37.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Nestle by 412.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Nestle during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestle

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.