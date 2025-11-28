Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.7143.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nebius Group Trading Up 6.5%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,705,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter worth approximately $11,084,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 5,938.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $94.69 on Friday. Nebius Group has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.