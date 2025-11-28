NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in NatWest Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 198,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,866 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWG stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

