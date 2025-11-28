NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.
NWG stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
