Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF $GQI Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Envision Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the second quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:GQI opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Increases Dividend

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3832 per share. This is a boost from Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

