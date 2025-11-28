National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI Stock Position Lifted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 49.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 19.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NHI stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $90.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

