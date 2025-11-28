Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.0002. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.0043, with a volume of 5,157 shares trading hands.
Nascent Biotech Trading Up 48.3%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
