Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $5,969,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,569 shares of company stock worth $1,253,848. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4%

Moody’s stock opened at $487.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.07. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 price objective on Moody’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.07.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

