Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.23 and traded as high as $19.24. Monro Muffler Brake shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 990,247 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monro Muffler Brake from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monro Muffler Brake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Monro Muffler Brake Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $569.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Monro Muffler Brake had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.The business had revenue of $288.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Muffler Brake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Monro Muffler Brake’s payout ratio is -167.16%.

Insider Transactions at Monro Muffler Brake

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 101,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,856.56. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 5,078,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,773,456.04. This represents a 2.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,278,132 shares of company stock worth $20,815,969. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 1.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 39,248 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,681,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 648,269 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 822,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 139,730 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,810,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,862 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

