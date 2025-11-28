Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $56,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

