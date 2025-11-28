monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Stock Position Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,659 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of monday.com worth $141,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in monday.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in monday.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $412,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $258.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Shares of MNDY opened at $144.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.49.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

