Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.60. Mitsui Fudosan shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 317 shares trading hands.
Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 5.5%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Fudosan
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.