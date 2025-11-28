Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Trading 7.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 279.50 and last traded at GBX 274.50. 242,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 600,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 337.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAB
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.