Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Trading 7.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 279.50 and last traded at GBX 274.50. 242,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 600,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 337.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 247.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

