Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Posts Earnings Results

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 30.90 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.72%.

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 283.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 194.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 308. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 265.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 337.50.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

