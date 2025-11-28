Michael Shafer Sells 10,725 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TMO opened at $593.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The company has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $546.30 and a 200-day moving average of $478.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $2,264,615,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $807,713,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,698,000 after buying an additional 1,314,182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,732,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

