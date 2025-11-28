Melissa (Missy) Miller Sells 3,400 Shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CMO Melissa (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 193,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,657. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Waystar Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waystar by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,211 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Waystar by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 360,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 254,084 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the first quarter worth $891,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 9,107.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,125 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Waystar by 575.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 59,938 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAY
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.