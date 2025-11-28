MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,826,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 505,229 shares.The stock last traded at $8.0250 and had previously closed at $7.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGTX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on MeiraGTx from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MeiraGTx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGTX

MeiraGTx Stock Up 8.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.29, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $660.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.35.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 615.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,065.47%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. Analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $398,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,313,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,024,317.37. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $212,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 829,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,611.78. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MeiraGTx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 109.8% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,726,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,130 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.9% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,634,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,824,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 1,628.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 330,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 493.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 221,755 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.