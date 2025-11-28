Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,852,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,491,000 after buying an additional 1,277,162 shares during the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,453,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 955,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 948,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,519,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV opened at $45.59 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

