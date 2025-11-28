Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $351,000 Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,497. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $6,763,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,131,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,945.40. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

BTSG stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

