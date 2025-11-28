Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,365 Macro Bank Inc. $BMA

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,365 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Macro Bank by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Macro Bank by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Macro Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Macro Bank by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 25,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macro Bank from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Macro Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Macro Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Macro Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.55. Macro Bank Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $118.42.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The bank reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $668.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. Macro Bank had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Macro Bank Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macro Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3486 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Macro Bank Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

