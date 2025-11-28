Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALM opened at $82.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.21. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $126.40.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

In related news, insider Keira L. Lombardo purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.36 per share, with a total value of $258,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,241.68. This represents a 298.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

