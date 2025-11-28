Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $162,217,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,972,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,589,000 after buying an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,514,000 after buying an additional 1,460,084 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,260,000 after buying an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after buying an additional 295,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

