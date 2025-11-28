Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 307,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 42.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

